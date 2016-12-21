Koester named Wheeler's successor at Chanute Elementary
In a special meeting Monday, the USD 413 Board of Education selected assistant principal Matt Koester to take over as principal of Chanute Elementary starting in fall of 2017. Current head Principal Gary Wheeler is retiring at the end of this school year.
