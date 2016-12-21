Koester named Wheeler's successor at ...

Koester named Wheeler's successor at Chanute Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Chanute Tribune

In a special meeting Monday, the USD 413 Board of Education selected assistant principal Matt Koester to take over as principal of Chanute Elementary starting in fall of 2017. Current head Principal Gary Wheeler is retiring at the end of this school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry's Auto (Sep '12) 16 min Bones 52
how did blake brock die? 19 hr That one guy 3
Timken (Apr '16) 22 hr bob buffet 5
How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07) 23 hr BTT 9
Paul Rooks 23 hr Neighbor 2
News Nevada, Fort Scott papers to publish joint Sund... (Dec '05) 23 hr BTT 7
Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11) 23 hr BTT 11
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,885

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC