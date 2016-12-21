Grain Bin's cook serves breakfast for 40 years
For about 40 years, the cook at a downtown diner has been serving up breakfast six days a week, first at the Chanute Eggbert's and for the last dozen years at the Grain Bin. "A lot of people ask me, 'how many eggs have you cracked?'" Debra Tenpenny said.
