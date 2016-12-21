County to renew Neighborhood Revitali...

County to renew Neighborhood Revitalization program

The program, which provides tax incentives for construction and renovation, is up for two-year renewal and commissioners discussed the program during Friday's meeting. County Counselor Seth Jones said he woauld prepare resolutions for the next meeting, which will be the last of the year, for renewal of the county's program and its agreement with the city of Chanute.

