County makes second payment to Ash Grove
Neosho County has made the second payment of $1.6 million in a tax refund to Ash Grove Cement in settlement of its property tax issue. Neosho County Commissioners said the check was written Nov. 29, which was too late to be included in the November financial report for this week's meeting Friday.
