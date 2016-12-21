City discusses improving city limits
City officials will look next year into improving Chanute's city limits, with the hope that new electric rates will provide an incentive. Chanute city commissioners at Tuesday's final meeting of the year discussed the city boundaries and Mayor Phil Chaney said he would like to square up the city limits and include some city-owned properties.
