Chanute resident receives fake FedEx emails

Monday Dec 12

The emails, which were received by Lori Vandervoort on both business and person, claimed that FedEx failed to deliver a package and contain an attachment with instructions to open the attachment to either verify delivery details or the recipient's identity. Ransomware is a type of computer malware that encrypts the files on a computer until the victim pays the malware creator a sum of money, at which time the decryption codes will be sent to the affected computer to release the files.

