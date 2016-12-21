Chanute resident receives fake FedEx emails

The emails, which were received by Lori Vandervoort on both business and person, claimed that FedEx failed to deliver a package and contain an attachment with instructions to open the attachment to either verify delivery details or the recipient's identity. Ransomware is a type of computer malware that encrypts the files on a computer until the victim pays the malware creator a sum of money, at which time the decryption codes will be sent to the affected computer to release the files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.