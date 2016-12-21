Building permits $9 million more than year ago
Building permits for two new homes and Orizon's new building were issued during November, which brought the total for the year to date up more than $9 million more than the same time last year. Chanute officials issued 19 building permits in November, valued at $5 million for construction of Orizon's new industrial building; $380,000 for two new homes in the Osa Martin subdivision; and $178,240 in other projects.
