Bell awarded Ash Grove scholarship
Ash Grove Cement Company has announced that Brandon Bell has been selected to receive one of its two annual intern scholarships. Bell interned for Ash Grove at its Chanute cement plant this past summer and is studying industrial engineering at Kansas State University.
