Silver Alert: Chandler police looking...

Silver Alert: Chandler police looking for missing woman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing Monday, July 3. According to police, 63-year-old Brenda Johns left her residence to visit a friend at around noon. She never arrived at her friend's house and her family reported her missing at 11 p.m. Johns drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license AAE9550.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07) 21 hr Midnight rider 8
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) 21 hr Midnight rider 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Roxi27 2,147
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue Chandler bape ape 65
July 4th is evil Jun 30 powder 9
The corruption continues... Jun 29 crimeblogger 3
moving to queen creek (Mar '10) Jun 29 Victorlazlo 21
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC