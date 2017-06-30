Silver Alert: Chandler police looking for missing woman
CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing Monday, July 3. According to police, 63-year-old Brenda Johns left her residence to visit a friend at around noon. She never arrived at her friend's house and her family reported her missing at 11 p.m. Johns drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license AAE9550.
