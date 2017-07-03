Man hospitalized after shooting in Chandler
Man hospitalized after shooting in Chandler Police said they do not have any suspects or information about the victim's condition. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uibqUa Go inside the Phoenix Fire Department 911 call center to learn about what's going on when you call 911 in the Phoenix metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Midnight rider
|8
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Midnight rider
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Roxi27
|2,147
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Tue
|Chandler bape ape
|65
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|Jun 29
|Victorlazlo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC