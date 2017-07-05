Goldrush Music Festival Announces Fir...

Goldrush Music Festival Announces First Round Lineup

Wednesday Jul 5

The Relentless Beats crew has announced Goldrush Music Festival , a brand new festival heading to Phoenix, Arizona this November 18th and 19th. Taking place at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, Arizona, Goldrush will be featuring a doozy of a first round of headliners: Marshmello , Migos , Dillon Francis , Lil Uzi Vert , Excision , Claude VonStroke and RL Grime .

