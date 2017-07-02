Chandler man illegally sold securities, owes more than $1.5 million, officials say
A Chandler resident is on the hook for nearly $1.5 million in restitution and $50,000 in penalties after the Arizona Corporation Commission found he illegally sold securities in a beverage company and failed to pay back investors. The commission found that Lucio George Martinez of Chandler and Samuel A. Jones sold $2.14 million in unregistered securities in their company Shadow Beverages and Snacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Roxi27
|2,147
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|9 hr
|Chandler bape ape
|65
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|Jun 29
|Victorlazlo
|21
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 29
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC