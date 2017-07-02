Chandler man illegally sold securities, owes more than $1.5 million, officials say

A Chandler resident is on the hook for nearly $1.5 million in restitution and $50,000 in penalties after the Arizona Corporation Commission found he illegally sold securities in a beverage company and failed to pay back investors. The commission found that Lucio George Martinez of Chandler and Samuel A. Jones sold $2.14 million in unregistered securities in their company Shadow Beverages and Snacks.

