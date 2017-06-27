While Native Grill plans new concept, expansion, its Chandler location has shuttered
Native Grill and Wings' Chandler location will soon be closed. The space at 2885 S. Alma School Road, on the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Alma School, announced it would close its doors as of Saturday, July 1. A sign posted on the door placed the blame for the closure on the state's recent minimum wage increases, in the same vein as other ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
