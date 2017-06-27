While Native Grill plans new concept,...

While Native Grill plans new concept, expansion, its Chandler location has shuttered

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Native Grill and Wings' Chandler location will soon be closed. The space at 2885 S. Alma School Road, on the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Alma School, announced it would close its doors as of Saturday, July 1. A sign posted on the door placed the blame for the closure on the state's recent minimum wage increases, in the same vein as other ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun zeke the pinhead 2,707
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 24 kenjioc 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 24 Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Jun 24 Ohio 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC