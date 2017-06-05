Which Phoenix Restaurants Created Monsters for Food Network's Ginormous Food?
After a week of shooting back in April, Food Network's Ginormous Food Phoenix episode is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. This unabashed celebration of gluttony and the bizarre will be featuring a 28-inch burrito from El Palacio's in Chandler ; the ground bacon and beef Big-Mouth Brady Bacon Burger, which is served over coleslaw and bacon strips and topped with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and barbecue aioli from the Scottsdale location of Porkopolis BBQ ; and the 10-pound "Bubbie's Belly Buster" Jewish Slider from Chompie's in Tempe. Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times .
