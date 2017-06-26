What to do if your child comes out at...
Tom and Wendy Montgomery supported their son Jordan when they discovered he was gay. , Tom, Wendy, Jordan, Emma, Ethan and Susannah June 9, 2017, in their Chandler Az home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
