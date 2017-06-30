Waymo's self-driving vans learn how to drive near police cars
John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, debuts a customized Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid that will be used for Google's autonomous vehicle program at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on January 8, 2017 John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, debuts a customized Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid that will be used for Google's autonomous vehicle program at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on January 8, 2017 In Chandler, Arizona, Wednesday, Waymo coordinated with the local government to teach its vehicles how to better identify and act around local emergency vehicles. Waymo, the self-driving outfit of Google's parent company, is launching a program in the Phoenix area to let residents ride in its Chrysler Pacificas.
