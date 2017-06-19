UConn football recruiting: 2017 JUCO ...

UConn football recruiting: 2017 JUCO transfer Santana Sterling commits to Huskies

Sterling, a 6-foot-2, 226 pound linebacker from Chandler, Arizona, originally committed to Arizona State out of the class of 2014. However, Santana would eventually transfer to Mesa Community College where he collected 105 tackles in 11 games last season..

