UConn football recruiting: 2017 JUCO transfer Santana Sterling commits to Huskies
Sterling, a 6-foot-2, 226 pound linebacker from Chandler, Arizona, originally committed to Arizona State out of the class of 2014. However, Santana would eventually transfer to Mesa Community College where he collected 105 tackles in 11 games last season..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The UConn Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|5 hr
|kenjioc
|13
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Lexus
|2,706
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|19 hr
|Ohio
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC