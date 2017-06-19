Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest

An Arizona man arrested Tuesday morning by city police reportedly had suspected crystal meth in the trunk of his vehicle. Patrolman Rob Smith was on patrol at 11:20 a.m. when he reported seeing a vehicle with extremely dark tinted windows and initiated a traffic stop on West Eighth Street.

