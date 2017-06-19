Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest
An Arizona man arrested Tuesday morning by city police reportedly had suspected crystal meth in the trunk of his vehicle. Patrolman Rob Smith was on patrol at 11:20 a.m. when he reported seeing a vehicle with extremely dark tinted windows and initiated a traffic stop on West Eighth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Jun 15
|Jane
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC