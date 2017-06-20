Teen grows out hair to benefit kids
Harrison Healy of Chandler was just 8 years old when he decided to grow out his hair to cut and donate to charity. The first time he cut it, he was 10. Now, four years later, the 14-year-old just donated his hair for a second time.
