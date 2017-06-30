Suspect shoots Chandler officer with ...

Suspect shoots Chandler officer with arrow

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: ABC15.com

Investigators on the scene tell ABC15 that officers were called to a home near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard around midnight for a welfare check. Apparently family members were worried about Leeper and as officers were en route, Leeper reportedly told family members that he wanted to confront the officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is evil Fri powder 9
The corruption continues... Thu crimeblogger 3
moving to queen creek (Mar '10) Jun 29 Victorlazlo 21
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 29 zeke the pinhead 2,709
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 24 kenjioc 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 24 Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Jun 24 Ohio 1
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC