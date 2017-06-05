Spotty Midweek Rumbles. 90s Looming For The Weekend

Triple Digit heat will continue across parts of southern Arizona through Wednesday with temperatures possibly as high as 110 for places near Phoenix, AZ! Excessive Heat warnings have been in place since earlier this week and will continue through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of southern Arizona until Wednesday evening for temperatures that could be as hot as 105 to 109, which includes Phoenix, AZ! Temperatures will continue to run well above average for early June! Take a look at how hot it will be across the Desert Southwest on Wednesday.

