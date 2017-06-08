Rockers will regroup to play for cancer-stricken friend

Several rock bands will jam for a cause on June 10, when they reunite at Mesa's historic Nile Theater to spread prostate cancer awareness and support Chandler resident Chris Caminiti, who was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer at the age of 46. The lineup for the event includes 1980s hair metal bands Teazer and Cry Wolf, along with local 1990s outfits Wired to Pluto and Cason. Caminiti was a member of each group in the past.

