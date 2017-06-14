Real-estate investor gets 5-year prison term for $70 million Arizona land scheme
The ringleader of the $70 million scam that preyed on Christians promised double-digit returns on land deals to more than 100 investors. Real-estate investor gets 5-year prison term for $70 million Arizona land scheme The ringleader of the $70 million scam that preyed on Christians promised double-digit returns on land deals to more than 100 investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|Lissette
|234
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Mon
|annonomous
|12
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|Jun 11
|Theman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|Joe Smith
|2,699
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Jun 8
|Jake
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hollywood
|2,141
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC