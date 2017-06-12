Public art in Chandler is now this Bu...

Public art in Chandler is now this Bugg's life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: San Tan Sun News

When he joined the organization earlier this year, Chandler visual arts coordinator Peter Bugg initially thought his new job might be too good to be true. "Everyone was so welcoming and enthusiastic about working for the city, and there was a lot of enthusiasm for the local art scene," Bugg said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 12 hr Lissette 234
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Mon annonomous 12
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Jun 11 Theman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 10 Joe Smith 2,699
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Jun 8 Jake 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC