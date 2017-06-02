Police Chief Duggan shares officers' sacrifices with President Trump
At an impromptu meeting at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan made sure President Donald Trump was aware of his officers' sacrifices. Duggan handed Trump a commemorative memorial badge worn by Chandler officers in May, after Trump spoke at the annual ceremony.
