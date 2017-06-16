Out & About 06-16-17

Out & About 06-16-17

Ewan and Tyler enjoying cooking time at Camp Yad B'Yad at the Beth El Center for Early Childhood Education summer camp. The weekly summer camps run through July 28. Jewish teens from Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler and Tucson participated June 3-4 in an Into the Night USY activity, a night-long adventure that included Havdallah in Freestone Park in Gilbert, bowling, swimming and tikkun olam programs.

