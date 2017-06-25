Open house to reveal magic of STEM subjects at summer camps
Families can learn how sharks, lemurs and national monuments will bring STEM subjects to life for children at summer camps during an open house. The New World Learning Academy open house on June 24 will provide information about the hands-on summer camps for kids ages 3-9 that run through the week of July 21 at the STEM-based preschool at 900 East Pecos Road, Suite 8 in Chandler.
