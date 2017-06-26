North Chandler Corridor gets boost with Turbo Resources groundbreaking
The North Chandler Corridor received a shot in the arm on June 2 when Turbo Resources officially broke ground on its new global headquarters at Westech Corporate Center, at Arizona Avenue and Palomino Drive. The City of Chandler has several distinct development districts, including North Chandler Corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|zeke the pinhead
|2,707
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sat
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Sat
|Ohio
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC