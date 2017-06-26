North Chandler Corridor gets boost wi...

North Chandler Corridor gets boost with Turbo Resources groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

The North Chandler Corridor received a shot in the arm on June 2 when Turbo Resources officially broke ground on its new global headquarters at Westech Corporate Center, at Arizona Avenue and Palomino Drive. The City of Chandler has several distinct development districts, including North Chandler Corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun zeke the pinhead 2,707
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sat kenjioc 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sat Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Sat Ohio 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC