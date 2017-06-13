New fire station will respond to emer...

New fire station will respond to emergencies on southeast side

The City of Chandler is hoping to break ground next month on a new fire station in order to speed up response times to fires and other emergencies on the southeast side. The new station, which will be on the west side of Gilbert Road, about a quarter mile south of Ocotillo Road, also aims to address the increase in call volume in that part of the city, according to Keith Hargis, assistant fire chief for the Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department.

