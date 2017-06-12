MTP, vehicle safety and autonomous cars
Intel has opened an autonomous driving lab in Silicon Valley, which is expected to generate 4TB of data every 90 minutes. Intel also has a version of the mobile trial platform specifically for automotive use cases including very fast transmission of in-vehicle LIDAR, camera and other sensor information directly to the data centre.
