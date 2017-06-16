Mason Andersen eyes weekend at Erin H...

Mason Andersen eyes weekend at Erin Hills after solid U.S. Open start

Read more: Golfweek

Jon Rahm, the world's 10th-ranked player and a former standout at Arizona State, told the 18-year-old Andersen during a Monday practice round at Erin Hills that the incoming Sun Devil was going to be "terrified" when he stepped on the first tee in his first U.S. Open on Thursday afternoon. With Andersen playing in one of the day's final groups, the grandstands were nearly empty, but there were still nerves for the Chandler, Ariz., native, one of 14 amateurs in the field this week.

