MAP: Monsoon 2017 sand and bag locations

Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 9:12AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Find your city below for information on how and where to get sandbags. Some municipalities have also provided city-specific information for monsoon season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.