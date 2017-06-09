Man dead in fatal crash in Chandler; 2nd driver arrested on DUI charge
Man dead in fatal crash in Chandler; 2nd driver arrested on DUI charge Police arrest a driver on suspicion of DUI after a fatal car crash near Elliot and Price roads. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sLA5jn Arizona has some of the toughest DUI laws in the U.S. Learn about the laws and how to steer clear of the penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|21 hr
|Dnssrt
|2,697
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jake
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Tue
|Dirt
|5
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC