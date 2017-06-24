Local students named National Merit S...

Local students named National Merit Scholarship winners

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: San Tan Sun News

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,200 National Merit Scholarship winners, including 20 Chandler students, on June 7. National Merit Scholarships are funded by U.S. colleges and universities, and they provide winners with between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of study at the institution funding the scholarship. The scholarship winners are selected from the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

