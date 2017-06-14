Local graduate plans to open Christmas tree, blueberry farm
Elaine Atwood of Chandler isn't an ordinary graduate of Mesa Community College. At 59 years old, the Navy veteran is hoping to apply her two associate degrees in applied sciences to open a Christmas tree and blueberry farm.
