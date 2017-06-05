High School Seniors Throw A Waterfall Of Paper Down A Stairway To Celebrate The End Of School
This is a video captured at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, of seniors participating in the school tradition of throwing every paper you've collected over the past four years down a stairway to celebrate graduation . Some more insight into the event while I prank call Mr. Downy, my senior physics teacher.
