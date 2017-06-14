'Hidden gem' Chandler Christian Academy offers a Bible-based, affordable education
For parents who are looking for a private Christian education for their children that is also affordable, Chandler Christian Academy offers everything they are looking for and more. Tanya Marks, advancement director at CCA, said the school features small class sizes, a caring and family-focused environment, and high quality, competitive academics.
