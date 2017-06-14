'Hidden gem' Chandler Christian Acade...

'Hidden gem' Chandler Christian Academy offers a Bible-based, affordable education

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

For parents who are looking for a private Christian education for their children that is also affordable, Chandler Christian Academy offers everything they are looking for and more. Tanya Marks, advancement director at CCA, said the school features small class sizes, a caring and family-focused environment, and high quality, competitive academics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 8 hr Lissette 234
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Mon annonomous 12
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Jun 11 Theman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 10 Joe Smith 2,699
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Jun 8 Jake 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 14 at 9:21AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC