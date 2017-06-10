Hamilton High holding basketball, vol...

Hamilton High holding basketball, volleyball summer camps

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: San Tan Sun News

Children and teens can stay active and get ready for sports seasons when classes resume during day camps at Hamilton High School this month. Hamilton High School Boys and Girls Youth Basketball Camps will take place from June 5-8 and June 19-22 in the gym at the school, 3700 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler.

