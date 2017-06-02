H5 Data Centers Announces Expansion of Its Phoenix Colocation Facility
H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced an 80-cabinet expansion at its Phoenix colocation facility located at 2600 W. Germann Road in Chandler, AZ. Now with more than 40 enterprise colocation customers and communications carriers, H5 is expanding its private data center suite to offer both a 125-kilowatt and a 250-kilowatt version.
