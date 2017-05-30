Guy Wears Colander In Driver's Licens...

Guy Wears Colander In Driver's License Photo To Spread Religious Freedom

A Chandler, Arizona, man now has an official driver's license featuring a photo of him wearing a colander , the Arizona Republic reported Thursday. Sean Corbett actually succeeded after years of trying to be photographed with the spaghetti strainer hat and being rejected at the motor vehicles department.

