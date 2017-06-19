Girl, 3, pulled from bottom of Chandl...

Girl, 3, pulled from bottom of Chandler pool

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: ABC15.com

Heat Advisory issued June 19 at 2:34PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 2:34PM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 2:34PM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 2:34PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 36 min Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone 6 hr Ohio 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 23 hr zeke the pinhead 2,703
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Thu NMar 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC