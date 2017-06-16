Frye Elementary School students demonstrate leadership skills
Students at Frye Elementary School showed off their leadership skills to adults who make important decisions in Chandler during a special event. On Leadership Day on May 19, the students provided tours and demonstrated how they are becoming leaders.
