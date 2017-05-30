Former Brier resident wins awards for nature photography in Arizona
Greg Wickenburg with his service dog Roo. After just six months of taking photos and no formal training, a former Brier resident, recently won two blue ribbons in the Chandler, Arizona Nature Photo Contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|1 hr
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Thu
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|May 28
|Never escape ur ...
|7
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|May 27
|gurpsagain
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC