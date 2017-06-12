Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee files lawsuit alleging fraud
Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee files lawsuit alleging fraud Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee Heidi Heiser has filed a lawsuit alleging employees signed customers up for accounts without authorization. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tfeCiT An Arizona woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired after raising concerns about CenturyLink employees fraudulently signing customers up for accounts without authorization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Fri
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|Fri
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Thu
|Jane
|19
|Europeans vs European Americans
|Thu
|Irish Amerian
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Lissette
|234
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 12
|annonomous
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC