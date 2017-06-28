Exhibit telling story of local intern...

Exhibit telling story of local internment camp on display at Chandler Museum

"Un-American: Japanese Internment in our Backyard" will be on display through July 1 at the museum at 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. It's shown daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 120,000 Americans were confined to internment camps after the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the Chandler Office of Tourism website.

