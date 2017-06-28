Exhibit telling story of local internment camp on display at Chandler Museum

"Un-American: Japanese Internment in our Backyard" will be on display through July 1 at the museum at 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. It's shown daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 120,000 Americans were confined to internment camps after the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the Chandler Office of Tourism website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.