Exhibit telling story of local internment camp on display at Chandler Museum
"Un-American: Japanese Internment in our Backyard" will be on display through July 1 at the museum at 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. It's shown daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 120,000 Americans were confined to internment camps after the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the Chandler Office of Tourism website.
