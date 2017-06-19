East Valley Precision buys land at Stellar Airpark
An industrial building at Stellar Airpark in Chandler is going to be used as a manufacturing machine shop after a sale worth almost $2 million. NAI Horizon senior vice president Mark Wilcke represented East Valley Precision of Gilbert as it bought the 15,000-square-foot building at 4148 W. Venus Way, a news release said.
