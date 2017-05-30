Drive hammered, get nailed

DUI patrols on Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. The recent Memorial Day weekend gave Tempe, Chandler and other Valley police agencies a chance to raise motorists' awareness to the dangers of alcohol- and substance-related driving - and to make sure violators know of the strict penalties contained in Arizona's DUI laws, some of the toughest in the nation.

