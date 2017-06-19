Crash victim identified
Trae "T.J" Mews, 55, was killed Tuesday when a woman driving a 2013 Ford F-150 west on Highway L failed to stop for the stop sign at Highway H, colliding in the intersection with pickup driven by Mews. Jeanne Fish, of Chandler, Ariz., was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, a felony, and causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
