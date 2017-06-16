City taking nominations of outstandin...

City taking nominations of outstanding community groups, people for Celebration Plaza

It's a permanent water feature and monument wall close to the center of Tumbleweed Park, which is at the southwest corner of McQueen and Germann roads. The fixture has served as a central place to honor special residents, living or dead, and service organizations, for their public outreach, personal service, civic leadership and dedication to the community.

