City taking nominations of outstanding community groups, people for Celebration Plaza
It's a permanent water feature and monument wall close to the center of Tumbleweed Park, which is at the southwest corner of McQueen and Germann roads. The fixture has served as a central place to honor special residents, living or dead, and service organizations, for their public outreach, personal service, civic leadership and dedication to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|23 hr
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|23 hr
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Thu
|Jane
|19
|Europeans vs European Americans
|Thu
|Irish Amerian
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Lissette
|234
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 12
|annonomous
|12
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC