Barrio Urbano shutters at The Yard, l...

Barrio Urbano shutters at The Yard, latest high-profile closure in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Silvana Salcido Esparza will close Barrio Urbano at the Yard in Phoenix on Thursday, June 29. It's the latest in a rash of high-profile closures. Barrio Urbano shutters at The Yard, latest high-profile closure in Phoenix Silvana Salcido Esparza will close Barrio Urbano at the Yard in Phoenix on Thursday, June 29. It's the latest in a rash of high-profile closures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is evil 12 hr powder 9
The corruption continues... 17 hr crimeblogger 3
moving to queen creek (Mar '10) Thu Victorlazlo 21
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Thu zeke the pinhead 2,709
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 24 kenjioc 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 24 Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Jun 24 Ohio 1
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 29 at 1:44AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC